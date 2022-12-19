iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-28°C

Useless Question of the Day - December 19th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, when it comes to re-gifting, most people said they would be most likely to re-gift to this person. Who?


A: A co-worker!  

Shout out to Tasha, & Andrea for getting it right first!

 

12