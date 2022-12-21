Useless Question of the Day - December 21st
Q: If you gave this as a gift last year for Christmas, there is a 20% chance it hasn’t been used yet. What is it?
A: A gift card.
Shout out to Sharleen & Christina for getting it first!
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, SK Female Junior Hockey League, Touchdown AtlanticCanada World Juniors Pre Tournament Continues Tonight! New Saskatchewan Female Junior Hockey League! & Riders, Argonauts to faceoff in Touchdown Atlantic 2023!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Warming Spaces, SGI Scam, Donations to CarmichaelDuring extreme cold, multiple locations throughout Regina offer space and services to those in need. SGI warns of refund scam. We continue to accept donations for Carmichael Outreach
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Jeff Foxworthy’s “Redneck 12 days of Christmas” Total CostWe continue to add up different versions of the "12 Days of Christmas" costs! Today we look at Jeff Foxworthy’s “Redneck 12 days of Christmas” and find out why it's the second most expensive on the list!
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, Outdoor Rinks, Charitable Donations DropWorld Juniors Pre Tournament starts tonight for Canada! Outdoor rinks ready to go! Charitable donations in Sask. drop 30 per cent in a decade.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Metro's "11 Days of Christmas" Total CostToday we're looking at how much it would cost if you bought everything on Metro's "11 Days of Christmas"
-
Need to Know: TeleMiracle 50/50, Snow Routes, Outdoor Rec OptionsToday is the last day to grab tickets for the TeleMiracle 50/50! Snow Routes have been declared starting this morning. City of Regina Outdoor Winter Recreation Opens!