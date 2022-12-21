iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 21st

Useless Question

Q: If you gave this as a gift last year for Christmas, there is a 20% chance it hasn’t been used yet. What is it?


A: A gift card.

Shout out to Sharleen & Christina for getting it first!

 

