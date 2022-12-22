iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 22nd

Useless Question

Q: When it comes to gift giving, 55% of moms admit that they have done this?


A: Forgotten where they hid the gifts!  

 

Congrats to Donna and Bonnie for getting it right first!

 

