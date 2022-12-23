iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 23rd

Useless Question

Q: A new survey asked people to name their favorite winter drink. Hot Chocolate came in at #1, what winter drink is second most popular?


A: Eggnog  

 

Shout out to Chey, and Jo-Ann for getting it right first!

