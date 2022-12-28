Useless Question of the Day - December 28th
Q: The average person doesn’t fully appreciate the taste of this until they turn 29 years-old. What is it?
A: Wine!
Shout out to Jasmine, Alicia, & Tamora for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: A Couple ways to get rid of your Christmas Tree, and Freezin for a Reason!Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot! 2023 Regina Scout Tree Pickup starts next week! 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧!
-
-
Need to Know: Treecycle, Cancelled Flights, World JuniorsTreecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot. What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina. Canada World Juniors Pre Tournament Continues Tonight!
-
-
Need to Know: Ehrlo Hockey Registration, Riders re-sign Nick Marshall, Pick Your PresentYou can register now for the 30th season of the Ehrlo Outdoor Hockey League! Riders re-sign club pick-6 leader Nick Marshall. Pick Your Present winner!
-
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, SK Female Junior Hockey League, Touchdown AtlanticCanada World Juniors Pre Tournament Continues Tonight! New Saskatchewan Female Junior Hockey League! & Riders, Argonauts to faceoff in Touchdown Atlantic 2023!
-
-
Need to Know: Warming Spaces, SGI Scam, Donations to CarmichaelDuring extreme cold, multiple locations throughout Regina offer space and services to those in need. SGI warns of refund scam. We continue to accept donations for Carmichael Outreach