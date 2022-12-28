iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 28th

Useless Question

Q: The average person doesn’t fully appreciate the taste of this until they turn 29 years-old. What is it?


A: Wine!

Shout out to Jasmine, Alicia, & Tamora for getting it right first!

