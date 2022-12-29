iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 29th

Useless Question

Q: According to a recent survey, 20% of people do THIS at work at least twice a week, and no one ever knows about it. What is it?


A: Shows up late to work!  

Shout out to Amy for getting it right first!

