Useless Question of the Day - December 2nd
Q: Canadians purchased 53 million of these last year. What are they?
A: Books
Shout out to Jensina, Donna, and Alicia for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: Snow Routes, SK Winter Games Tickets, AgribitionSnow Routes have been declared until tomorrow morning! Tickets for the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are on Sale! Agribition schedule for day 5!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
“Buddy the Elf Spaghetti” Meal Kits will be up for sale!You can now make your own "Buddy the Elf Spaghetti" thanks to Hello Fresh!
-
Need to Know: Agribition Day 4, QCM, Amazing RaceAgribition Day 4 with actors from YellowStone! Registration for QCM opens! The Amazing Race Canada casting is open!
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Snow Routes, Agribition Day 3, Riders SigningSnow Routes Declared for today! Agribition free rodeo goes tonight! Riders sign some Saskatchewan talent!
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Agribition, Heathline OutagesOne week from the annual Light the Lights! Agribition Day 2 gets going! & Planned Outages with Healthline 811.
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!