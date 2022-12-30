Useless Question of the Day - December 30th
Q: The first Sunday of the new year is the busiest day to use this type of app or website…
A: Dating sites!
Congrats to Rylan, Rob and Amy for getting it right first!
Need to Know: Sask Lottery Wins, Treecycle, Free NYE BusSask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022! Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot. Ride the Bus for Free on NYE.
A Look Back at 2022 & Some of the Most Bizarre Lawsuits Filed - About FoodSometimes I get disappointed with food products, but, at this point not enough to go to court about it. Maybe I'm lazy? Or maybe I just have better things to do.
Useless Question of the Day - December 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Free Bus Rides for NYE, Good Deeds Cup, Top New Years GoalRide the Bus for Free on NYE! 2023 Good Deeds Cup returns next month! Top goal in New Year for Canadians is repaying debt!
RIVER THOMAS IS A ROLE MODEL FOR HIS COMMUNITY AND OTHERS'I made a promise to my mom' is what keeps River Thomas grounded while working in the modeling industry. That promise? Not to drink or do drugs and he attributes that to his success.
Useless Question of the Day - December 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: A Couple ways to get rid of your Christmas Tree, and Freezin for a Reason!Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot! 2023 Regina Scout Tree Pickup starts next week! 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧!
Useless Question of the Day - December 23rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Treecycle, Cancelled Flights, World JuniorsTreecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot. What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina. Canada World Juniors Pre Tournament Continues Tonight!