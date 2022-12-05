iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 5th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, 54% of people say they plan on buying, or have already bought a Christmas gift for this family member?


A: their pet  

Shout out to Donna, Erin, & Dwight for getting it right first!

