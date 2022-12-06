iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - December 6th

Useless Question

Q: When decorating for Christmas, nearly 25% of people say they will also include this part of the house.


A: the bathroom!  

Shout out to Heather, Trevor,  & Brittney for getting it right first!

