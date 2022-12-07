Useless Question of the Day - December 7th
Q: A new survey asked people to share their least favorite parts of winter, what do you think topped the list?
A: The cold weather
Shout out to Rhonda, Chris, & Pauline for getting it first!
Useless Question of the Day - December 8th
Need to Know: Terri Clark show, Teddy Bear Toss, New ToonieTerri Clark is in town tonight! The Pats Teddy Bear Toss game is this weekend! New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II.
Mayo-NogHellmann’s has teamed up with hospitality experience company Muddling Memories to create the most controversial cocktail of the holiday season, Mayo-Nog.
Need to Know: Skate the Park, 2024 Brier, Leisure GuideSkate the Park: Opening January 1! 2024 Brier coming to Regina. City of Regina Winter / Spring Leisure Guide Now Available
Useless Question of the Day - December 6th
Eating Grapes can help to prevent sunburn and skin cancer!New research has found that eating grapes may help prevent sunburns and skin cancer! So add some to your shopping list if you have a hot holiday coming up!
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Liquor Law Changes, World JuniorsCity Hall will officially "light the lights" tonight! Proposed changes to Liquor laws. WJC Selection Camp Roster.
SCIENTISTS HAVE FOUND THE BEST DESIGN FOR SPLASH-FREE URINAL!Thank. You. Science!