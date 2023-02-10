iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
C

Useless Question of the Day - February 10th

Useless Question

 Q: According to a new survey, 1.4 BILLION chicken wings will be consumed in the U.S. during the big game on Sunday. . . 10 million pounds of ribs . . . AND at least 8 million pounds of this type of dip. What do you think it is?


A: Guacamole  

Shout out to Sophia for getting it right first!

 

12