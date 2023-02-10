Useless Question of the Day - February 10th
Q: According to a new survey, 1.4 BILLION chicken wings will be consumed in the U.S. during the big game on Sunday. . . 10 million pounds of ribs . . . AND at least 8 million pounds of this type of dip. What do you think it is?
A: Guacamole
Shout out to Sophia for getting it right first!
VALENTINE CARDS FOR LONG-TERM COUPLESFeel free to use one of these to "woo" your long time significant partner this Valentines Day Tuesday!
Need to Know: Busy Saturday at Frost, Fajardo to Montreal?, and Sledge Skate of HopeThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is advising the public that Saturday, February 11 will be a very busy day at the REAL District. QB Fajardo likely to sign with Alouettes. 'Sledge Skate of Hope' tour was at Echo Valley Provincial Park yesterday!
Need to Know: HRF Lottery, School Closure, LIT ReturnsHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Tickets. Holy Rosary Community School Closing. Luther Invitational Tournament returns!
Need to Know: Frost/Pats tickets, Lang Rink, Retirement SavingsThis Saturday's Pats game will get you into Frost! Lang Rink Fundraiser getting closer to their goal! How much Canadians expect they need to retire.
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Pats "Have a Heart", White Cane WeekJuke Box Mania! New Location and Registration. Pats and Western Pizza to host 25th Annual ‘Have a Heart Night’ on Mon. Feb. 13. White Cane Week in Regina.
