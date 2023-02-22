Useless Question of the Day - February 22nd
Q: A survey asking what is kept in household junk drawers found the #1 most-popular item was rubber bands. What was #2?
A: Birthday candles
Shout out to Mark, & Chayce for getting it right first!
Need to Know: Saskatchewan Winter Games, SHA Online Booking, Lainey Wilson in TorontoThe 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games continue on in Regina! Sask. Health Authority expands online booking for lab services. We want to send you to see Lainey Wilson in Toronto!
Jordan Wins Name that SoundName That Sound closed up with Jordan winning $3,650!!!
Maybe Basic Movements Are Important For HealthFitness trends come and go. Some stand the test of time. Some might be things we do everyday. And some are pretty simple and require no special equipment or locations.
Need to Know: Name that Sound Blitz Day! SK Winter games! Humane Society 50/50We could open the phone line up until we get a winner for Name That Sound! The 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are running until February 25th in Regina! Humane Society 50/50 - Go BIG So They Go HOME!
Useless Question of the Day - February 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: HRF VIP Prize Deadline, The Chicks Tickets on sale, Old Dominion Ticket specialHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline is today (Feb. 17th) at midnight! The Chicks World Tour Tickets go on-sale this morning! Last day for Old Dominion Ticket Special!
Useless Question of the Day - February 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Fill the Seats, HRF VIP deadline, Frost NumbersFill the Seats today with Canadian Blood Services! Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline is tomorrow (Feb. 17th) at midnight! A look at Frost Regina winter festival by the numbers!
Need to Know: Fill the Seats, The Chicks Tour, Riders SigningsHelp us Fill The Seats for Canadian Blood Services tomorrow (Thursday, February 16th). Win your way to see The Chicks and Maren Morris! Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official.