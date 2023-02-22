iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - February 22nd

Useless Question

Q: A survey asking what is kept in household junk drawers found the #1 most-popular item was rubber bands. What was #2?


A: Birthday candles  

Shout out to Mark, & Chayce for getting it right first!

 

