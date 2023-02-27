Useless Question of the Day - February 27th
Q: A recent study of 2,000 adults listed this sound at number one on the list of memory triggering sounds? What?
A: A specific song or piece of music
Shout out to Terrie, & Melissa for getting it right first!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan RecallRiders sign Receiver Derel Walker. City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices. Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Service Dog Recognized, Ice Shack Removal, Supporting Kids Help PhoneRegina Police Service service dog recognized! Removal of Ice Shacks coming up. A new song and campaign supporting Kids Help Phone.
-
Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butterThat is one way to celebrate "National Peanut Butter Day!"
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Kevin Malone's Chili RecipeIf you love The Office and always wondered how Kevin's chili would have tasted here's your chance!
-
Need to Know: Snowblower Recall, "Survivor" odds, Catalyst CommitteeSnowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled. Saskatchewan’s Kane Fritzler has the 6th best odds to win “Survivor”! Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost.
-