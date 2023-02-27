iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - February 27th

Useless Question

Q: A recent study of 2,000 adults listed this sound at number one on the list of memory triggering sounds?  What?


A: A specific song or piece of music  

Shout out to Terrie, & Melissa for getting it right first!

