iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-4°C

Useless Question of the Day - February 6

Useless Question

Q: The average person gets 36 emails each week at work. The top three people look forward to getting are: pay stubs…a good piece of gossip…and what is #3?


A: Info about a birthday cake or food-related celebration!  

Shout out to Rhonda for getting it right first!

12