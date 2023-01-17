iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - January 17th

Useless Question

Q: Number one on the list of the top five things we forget because of technology is Passwords . . . What do you think comes in at #2?


A: phone numbers  

Congrats to Rhett, Tyler, & Mori for getting it right first!

