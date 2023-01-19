Useless Question of the Day - January 19th
Q: Many people start this every day, but only about 12% actually finish it, what do you think that is?
A: Crossword puzzle
Shout out to Melissa, & Michelle for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: SaskTel Charing for Email Addresses, Polar Vortex, Winter ShelterSaskTel to Charge Subscription Fee for SaskTel email address. Polar Vortex could be coming to Canada. Former downtown Regina YMCA building to house temporary winter shelter.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Camping Reservations, Sunwing Flights, Meter Readers RequestReservations for the 2023 camping season! Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina. SaskPower encouraging residents to clear a path for meter readers
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Lee Brice Concert, Kitty Cab Drivers, SK Flight to CalgaryLee Brice Concert announced yesterday! Regina Humane Society is looking for Kitty Cab Drivers! WestJet to offer flights to Calgary out of Sask.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Name That Sound, Concert Announcement, Clothing RecallName That Sound Returns this morning!!! Concert Announcement coming up at 10! Giant Tiger Recall for thousands of clothing items.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Adapted Basketball, Sakatchewan's Skies in 2023, Medication ShortageAdapted Basketball registration open for kids aged 5-7! What to watch for in Saskatchewan's night skies in 2023! Cough, cold and pain medication shortages continue for Sask. Pharmacists.