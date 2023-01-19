iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - January 19th

Useless Question

Q: Many people start this every day, but only about 12% actually finish it, what do you think that is?


A: Crossword puzzle  

 

Shout out to Melissa, & Michelle for getting it right first!

 

