Useless Question of the Day - January 26th
Q: 32% of people will ask their server for this at a restaurant-what is it?
A: Ask to bring home leftovers in a “to-go” box.
Shout out to Heather for getting it right!
Need to Know: Low Income Affordability Programs, Sask Drive Project, Free Programs for KidsLow Income Affordability Programs Now Available. Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project information night. There is still time to register for Free Evening Youth Program!
Useless Question of the Day - January 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Bell Let's Talk Day, Family Service Regina Connect Group, Pet ObituariesToday marks the annual Bell Let's Talk Day. Family Service Regina Connect Group Wednesday meet-up. Regina Humane Society Pet Obituaries.
Need to Know: IMAX Upgrades, New Schools?, World Record set!The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation. Prairie Valley looking for two new schools in White City area. Lac Pelletier Regional Park is the new Guinness world record holder for the longest line of water inflatables.
Need to Know: Toboggan Hills, SaskTel Email Cost, Waste Bags at Dogs Parks19 City Toboggan Hills for you to check out! SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge. Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply.
Need to Know: Lee Brice Tickets, Deposing Batteries, Snow PitchLee Brice tickets go on-sale this morning! A Reminder for deposing Batteries. Just 5 Roster Spots Left for Snow Pitch!
Need to Know: SaskTel Charing for Email Addresses, Polar Vortex, Winter ShelterSaskTel to Charge Subscription Fee for SaskTel email address. Polar Vortex could be coming to Canada. Former downtown Regina YMCA building to house temporary winter shelter.