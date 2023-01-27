Useless Question of the Day - January 27th
Q: People use THIS more on Fridays than any other day of the week. What is it?
A: ATM! (automated teller machine)
Shout out to Jay and Shannon for getting it right first!
-
How to save $200 a month on Groceries!Grocery prices don't seem to be going down anytime soon but this simple tip could help you save roughly $200 a month!
-
Need to Know: Fees going up at Regina Airport, Last Days to Treecyle, Wellness Consultant at U of RPassenger Fees going up at the Regina Airport. Last Days to Treecycle Your Christmas Tree. U of R implements mental wellness consultant for its athletes.
-
Luke Bryan Addresses His 'Absurd' Dustin Lynch CommentsLuke Bryan is apologizing to fans
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Low Income Affordability Programs, Sask Drive Project, Free Programs for KidsLow Income Affordability Programs Now Available. Saskatchewan Drive Corridor Project information night. There is still time to register for Free Evening Youth Program!
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Bell Let's Talk Day, Family Service Regina Connect Group, Pet ObituariesToday marks the annual Bell Let's Talk Day. Family Service Regina Connect Group Wednesday meet-up. Regina Humane Society Pet Obituaries.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: IMAX Upgrades, New Schools?, World Record set!The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation. Prairie Valley looking for two new schools in White City area. Lac Pelletier Regional Park is the new Guinness world record holder for the longest line of water inflatables.