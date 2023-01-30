iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-22°C

Useless Question of the Day - January 30th

Useless Question

Q: 15% of us haven’t washed this item of clothing in the past six months. What is it?


A: Our bathrobe!  

Shout out to Pauline, Alana, & Stephanie for getting it right first!

12