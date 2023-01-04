Useless Question of the Day - January 4th
Q: 50% of women say they refuse to get rid of this, even though they don’t use it. What?
A: Their wedding dress!
Shout out to Kelly, & Margie for getting it right first!
-
Sometimes Useless Trivia Can Win You Big BucksFor some reason this piece of useless trivia has always stuck with me. Approximately how many miles from Earth is our Sun. I could have scored a $1 million, provided I got the other answers correct.
-
How to get rid of your Christmas Tree...?People Are Being Encouraged To Eat Their Christmas Trees... ummm what?
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, New Outdoor Rink, Gift it ForwardCanada prepares for United States in semis at World Juniors! New Outdoor Rink in the Southeast! Gift it Forward with Cornwall Centre!
-
The Cat Came Back - It Couldn't Stay AwayHow does that song go? "The Cat came back, it couldn't stay away... the cat came back, the very next day..." Or six years later, thanks to a microchip in missing feline.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Residential Snow Plow, Provincial Parks Winter Activities, World JuniorsCity to Begin Residential Road Snow Plow! 5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities. Bedard's sends Canada to World Junior semis.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Sask Lottery Wins, Treecycle, Free NYE BusSask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022! Treecycle Your Christmas Tree at the Yard Waste Depot. Ride the Bus for Free on NYE.
-
A Look Back at 2022 & Some of the Most Bizarre Lawsuits Filed - About FoodSometimes I get disappointed with food products, but, at this point not enough to go to court about it. Maybe I'm lazy? Or maybe I just have better things to do.