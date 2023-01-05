Useless Question of the Day - January 5th
Q: 23% of people feel guilty if they don’t do this chore on a daily basis. What is it?
A: Make their bed
Shout out to Melissa, & Margie for getting it right first!
Need to Know: World Juniors, SGI Scam, Regina SymphonyCanada beats U.S. to reach World Junior gold medal game! SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask. Regina Symphony Chamber Players will play a free show!
Sometimes Useless Trivia Can Win You Big BucksFor some reason this piece of useless trivia has always stuck with me. Approximately how many miles from Earth is our Sun. I could have scored a $1 million, provided I got the other answers correct.
Useless Question of the Day - January 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
How to get rid of your Christmas Tree...?People Are Being Encouraged To Eat Their Christmas Trees... ummm what?
Need to Know: World Juniors, New Outdoor Rink, Gift it ForwardCanada prepares for United States in semis at World Juniors! New Outdoor Rink in the Southeast! Gift it Forward with Cornwall Centre!
The Cat Came Back - It Couldn't Stay AwayHow does that song go? "The Cat came back, it couldn't stay away... the cat came back, the very next day..." Or six years later, thanks to a microchip in missing feline.
Need to Know: Residential Snow Plow, Provincial Parks Winter Activities, World JuniorsCity to Begin Residential Road Snow Plow! 5 Sask. provincial parks opening for winter activities. Bedard's sends Canada to World Junior semis.
