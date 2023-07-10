iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - July 10th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, the average person uses 34.7 of these PER DAY between their emails, text messages, and social media posts. What?


A: emojis 

Shout out to Lorna & Mackenzie

 

