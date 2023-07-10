Useless Question of the Day - July 10th
Q: According to a new survey, the average person uses 34.7 of these PER DAY between their emails, text messages, and social media posts. What?
A: emojis
Shout out to Lorna & Mackenzie
-
Need to Know: Save on Country Thunder Passes, Country Thunder Camping, City MowingWhere you can pick-up Country Thunder passes to save some cash! Country Thunder camping opens up on Wednesday! Details on the Cities mowing schedule.
-
-
-
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: E-Scooter Details, Sunset Ceremonies, Canada DayRegina residents can now rent e-scooters for about 40 cents a minute. Depot Sunset Ceremonies coming up Friday and Saturday. Find out everything going on for Canada Day Celebrations!
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: E-Scoot Launch, Free Fishing, Property Tax DeadlineE-Scooters officially launch today in Regina. Free Fishing Weekend coming up July 8th-9th. The 2023 property tax deadline is Friday, June 30.