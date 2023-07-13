iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
20°C

Useless Question of the Day - July 13th

Useless Question

Q: Nearly 2.5 million bottles of this product sold in stores across Canada during the month of July last year, what is it?


A: HEINZ® Ketchup  

Shout out to Gayle and Brady for getting it right first!

12