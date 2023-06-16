Useless Question of the Day - June 16th
Q: According to a new survey, 28% of dads have a favourite one of these around the house. What is it?
A: Chair
Shout out to Rachelle for getting it right first!
Need to Know: Dog Adoption Event, Tyler Hubbard Tickets, RidersThe Regina Humane Society (RHS) will hold a 3-day, $0 fee dog adoption event this weekend! Tyler Hubbard Tickets on Sale today! Riders host Winnipeg tonight for their “Dad’s Night Out” Game!
Useless Question of the Day - June 15thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Dog Adoption Event, Wascana Pool Grand Opening, Path to Reconciliation MuralThe Regina Humane Society (RHS) will hold a 3-day, $0 fee dog adoption event this weekend! Wascana Pool Grand Opening today! The Path to Reconciliation mural is almost complete!
Everyday Things That "Feel Strangely Illegal"A list of normal, everyday things that FEEL illegal
A funeral???What happened at this funeral is probably my worst nightmare!
Need to Know: Indigenous Peoples Day, Wascana Pool Grand Opening, Kettlebell KickboxingNational Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at Victoria Park! Wascana Pool Grand Opening! Kettlebell Kickboxing Canada will be in Victoria Park this evening!
UFO in VegasWhat police captured in Vegas really makes you think Aliens could be real!