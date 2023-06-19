iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - June 19th

Useless Question

Q: It’ll take you an average of 3 minutes and 40 seconds to do this. What?


A: Wait in a drive-through line.  

Shout out to Sammie, and Pauline for getting it right first!

