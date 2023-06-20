iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - June 20th

Useless Question

Q: A new survey asking “if you could only eat ONE food for the rest of your life, what would you pick?” What do you think came in at #1?


A: Pizza

Shout out to Carrie for getting it right first!

 

