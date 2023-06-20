Useless Question of the Day - June 20th
Q: A new survey asking “if you could only eat ONE food for the rest of your life, what would you pick?” What do you think came in at #1?
A: Pizza
Shout out to Carrie for getting it right first!
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: National Indigenous Peoples Day, RCMP Musical Ride, I Love Regina DayRegina National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations today! RCMP Musical Ride at the Brandt Centre announced for July 22nd! Last chance for I Love Regina Performer Applications
-
Need to Know: QCX Deal, Looking for Lawn Chairs, Canada's Farm ShowBack again today (Tuesday, June 20), QCX is launching a fantastic deal: $5 Admission Passes to the Queen City Ex! Carmichael Outreach in need of Camping Chairs. The 45th edition of Canada’s Farm Show kicks off in Regina Today.
-
Screw Coffee! Just Stick Your Head in a FreezerIf you're feeling tired this afternoon, skip that third cup of coffee . . .
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Special Olympics, Sport and Rec Grant, Sack HungerSaturday kicked off the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany! Adapted Sport & Rec Grant deadline is this week! Pure Country Sacks Hunger is this weekend!
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Dog Adoption Event, Tyler Hubbard Tickets, RidersThe Regina Humane Society (RHS) will hold a 3-day, $0 fee dog adoption event this weekend! Tyler Hubbard Tickets on Sale today! Riders host Winnipeg tonight for their “Dad’s Night Out” Game!
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 15thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!