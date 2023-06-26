iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - June 26th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, this outdoor activity came in as the 2nd most popular activity to do on a first date, what?


A: Picnic in the park  

Shout out to Hailey & Lorrie for guessing it right first!

 

