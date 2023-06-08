iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - June 8th

Useless Question

Q: If you do this for 3-hours every day, over the course of the year it uses the same amount of energy as running 10-marathons…


A: Standing

Shout out to Jayda & Trisha for getting it right first!

 

