Useless Question of the Day - June 9th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, the average family sends over 10,000 texts to each other in a year. “I love you” is the most popular message that parents send to their kids, what do you think is the second most popular message parents send?


A: “When will you be home?” 

Shout out to Beth & Alicia for getting it right first!

 

