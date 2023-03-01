iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - March 1st

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, 25% of people say it’s rude for house guests to ask for this. What?


A: WiFi password  

Shout out to Sheena, Kirby, Taylor, Tracey, & a BUNCH of others for getting it right so fast!

