iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-3°C

Useless Question of the Day - March 28th

Useless Question

Q: There’s a new survey ranking the Top 10 Guilty purchases we make…#1 on the list is eating at restaurants, what “guilty purchase” comes in at #2?


A: New clothes  

Shout out to Sharon for getting it right first!

 

12