iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-4°C

Useless Question of the Day - March 29th

Useless Question

Q: According to a recent survey of the top ten most important inventions of the last 25 years, this invention comes in at #1. What is it?


A: Wi-Fi  

Shout out to Shannon & Delilah for getting it right first!

 

12