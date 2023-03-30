Useless Question of the Day - March 30th
Q: When this happens, it can boost your confidence for up to 2 days. What is it?
A: When your favourite team wins.
Congrats to Pauline, & Lorna for getting it right first!
Need to Know: Northern Lights, Female Junior League, WCBL ExpansionNorthern Lights could return this weekend! Hockey Saskatchewan unveils 5 teams for inaugural season of female junior league. Saskatoon is returning to the Western Canada Baseball League!
The 2023 ACM Hosts Are....Dolly Parton And Garth BrooksWhat a pair!!!
11 ways to improve airlines according to AIA professor at the University of Missouri had an A.I. program come up with the top 11 suggestions to help improve airlines!
Need to Know: Pats Playoff TV broadcast, Community Grant, Community ConversationAccess Communications will be broadcasting the entire 2023 Regina Pats WHL Playoff run! Community Investment Grant applications are open! North Central Family Centre is hosting a second community conversation this evening
Someone Invented a Shoe You Can Wear BackwardsA shoe for all or nobody!?
Need to Know: QCM Registration, Camping Reservations, Next Big ThingQueen City Marathon Registration prices go up this week, reservations are set to begin April 3 for seasonal camping, and applications open TODAY for the Next Big Thing!
Sniffing a Stranger's B.O. Can Help with Social AnxietyYup, it's science!