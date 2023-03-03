Useless Question of the Day - March 3rd
Q: 56 percent of people do this every night when they sleep, what?
A: Sleep on the same side of the mattress
Shout out to Shannon for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan RecallRiders sign Receiver Derel Walker. City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices. Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Service Dog Recognized, Ice Shack Removal, Supporting Kids Help PhoneRegina Police Service service dog recognized! Removal of Ice Shacks coming up. A new song and campaign supporting Kids Help Phone.
-
Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butterThat is one way to celebrate "National Peanut Butter Day!"
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Kevin Malone's Chili RecipeIf you love The Office and always wondered how Kevin's chili would have tasted here's your chance!
-
Need to Know: Snowblower Recall, "Survivor" odds, Catalyst CommitteeSnowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled. Saskatchewan’s Kane Fritzler has the 6th best odds to win “Survivor”! Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!