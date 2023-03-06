iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-15°C

Useless Question of the Day - March 6th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, this came in as the top furniture purchase that will make us feel more “grown up”…what do you think that is?


A: dining room set (…also on the list: a nice couch and a good mattress)  

Shout out to Lorna for getting it right first!

 

12