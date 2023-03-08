Useless Question of the Day: March 8th
Q: On average, moms hear their kids say this 144 times a year, or 12 times a month. What?
A: “I’m bored”
Shout out to Della, Adam, & Jay for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: City Scholarship, E-Scooters, Regina-based Medical ProgramCity of Regina Now Accepting Henry Baker Scholarship Program Applications. Regina could see e-scooters rolling through the city. USask's College of Medicine in Regina now offering full undergraduate degrees.
-
Man Gets Six Pack Tattooed On StomachThis is one way to get in beach body mode!
-
Need to Know: Fuel Theft, 306 Scam, HRF Bonus Prize DeadlineSask. saw 70% jump in fuel theft last year. SaskTel warns of 306 area code Scam. Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery – Bonus Prize Deadline is coming up this Friday!
-
Don’t Answer Phone Calls From These 5 Area CodesDo you know what scammers' area codes to ignore?
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Unclaimed Lotto Ticket, Students Moving, 25K Double PlayUnclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire this week! Hundreds of students to be moved from Harbour Landing School. Pure Country’s $25K Double Play starts today!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Riders Signing, City removing TikTok, Nissan RecallRiders sign Receiver Derel Walker. City of Regina removing TikTok from employee-issued mobile devices. Nissan Recalls Over 800K SUVs; Key Defect Can Cut Off Engine.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!