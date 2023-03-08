iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day: March 8th

Useless Question

Q: On average, moms hear their kids say this 144 times a year, or 12 times a month.  What?


A: “I’m bored”  

Shout out to Della, Adam, & Jay for getting it right first!

 

