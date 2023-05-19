iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - May 19th

Useless Question

Q: According to Stats Canada, 25% of the population says they’ve done this at least once in the past 12 months and mostly in the summer months. What is it?


A: gone camping.  

Shout out to Lorna for getting it right first!

