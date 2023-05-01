Useless Question of the Day - May 1st
Q: According to a recent survey, 27% of people said they would give up social media for a year if they could get this at work. What?
A: An extra two weeks of vacation
Shout out to Jade for getting it right first!
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Hunter Brothers Show, Dog Park Warning, Summer Leisure GuideThe Hunter Brothers are coming to Regina! Flooding at the Dog Park. The City’s Summer Leisure Guide is Now Available.
-
Is Cereal "Soup"? Plus Five More Ridiculous QuestionsThey say there are no dumb questions, but here is a few!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Johnny Reid Show, Vacation DaysConcert Announcement at 8 this morning! Yesterday we announced Johnny Reid is coming to town. Did you use all your vacation days?
-
AI Will Create Your Meal Plan!Stumped for what to make for a meal? Let AI take over and give you the perfect recipe!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Golf Courses, Smile CookiesConcert Announcement at 8 AM! Golf Course opening this week! Smile Cookies are back!
-
Gone in 92 seconds winner!We got to make the winning call this morning for Gone in 92 seconds!