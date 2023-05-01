iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - May 1st

Useless Question

Q: According to a recent survey, 27% of people said they would give up social media for a year if they could get this at work. What?


A: An extra two weeks of vacation  

Shout out to Jade for getting it right first!

 

