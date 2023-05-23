iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - May 23

Useless Question

Q: 7 in 10 people surveyed say sharing this with someone else is frustrating. And men were rated as the most-annoying people to share with.


A: a bathroom  

Shout out to Nicky & Shayna for getting it right first!

 

