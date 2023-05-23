Useless Question of the Day - May 23
Q: 7 in 10 people surveyed say sharing this with someone else is frustrating. And men were rated as the most-annoying people to share with.
A: a bathroom
Shout out to Nicky & Shayna for getting it right first!
-
Get Paid to Watch TikTokThanks to one company you could make $100 an hour watching TikTok videos!
-
Need to Know: Arts Festival, Dog Park Work, YWCA looking for itemsCathedral Villages Arts Festival kicked off this week! Dog Park Construction at Mount Pleasant. YWCA Running Low on items and need your help!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Country Thunder Passes, Free Compost, Spray Pads OpenCountry Thunder Single Day Passes go on-sale this morning! Free Compost and Wood Chips Available for Regina Residents. Spray Pads Set to Open this Weekend.
-
Someone Used AI To Create A Muppet For Each ProvinceIt looks like we came out okay!?
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Country Thunder Schedule, Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UGThe Saturday schedule for Country Thunder is out this morning! 2023 Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UG start tomorrow in Regina.
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
What We Taste Like....In research that we really didn't need... what people taste like