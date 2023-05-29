Useless Question of the Day - May 29th
Q: According to a new driving survey, the average car has three things that aren’t working the way they should. What do you think is the most common issue we tend to ignore?
A: A rattling sound. 17% are currently ignoring it.
Shout out to Chris for getting it right first!
Useless Question of the Day - May 30th
Need to Know: Scarth Street Project, Dean Brody Tour, Weekend TornadoScarth Street Revitalization Project - Share Your Thoughts! Dean Brody is coming to town and we have tickets to giveaway! Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023.
Afterlife PizzaOne of the most bizarre ways to pay for a pizza!
Need to Know: Concert Announce, I Love Regina Day, ConstructionConcert Announcement this morning at 8 AM! Calling Exhibitors and Performers for I Love Regina Day. Heads up drivers that the next phase of the Lewvan Drive starts this morning.
Useless Question of the Day - May 26th
Need to Know: Celebrity Chef Challenge, Free Woodchips/Compost, Next Big ThingToday is our 5th Celebrity Chef Challenge with Northern Fireplace! Tomorrow is the last day to get Free Compost and Wood Chips. Next Big Thing Finals at the Rail Yard Saloon this Saturday!
Useless Question of the Day - May 25th
Need to Know: Lewvan Construction, Farmers Market Parking, GoatsLewvan Drive Project on Hold. Farmers Market Parking Update. Two-hundred-seventy goats took to Wascana Hill yesterday!