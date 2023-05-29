iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - May 29th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new driving survey, the average car has three things that aren’t working the way they should. What do you think is the most common issue we tend to ignore?


A: A rattling sound. 17% are currently ignoring it.  

Shout out to Chris for getting it right first!

