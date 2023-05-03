iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
26°C

Useless Question of the Day - May 3rd

Useless Question

Q: A new poll found the average family will spend 23 hours in the car for all their summer road trips this year . . . and deal with a LOT of questions from the kids. What is the #1 phrase parents will hear?


A: “how much longer” 18 times

Shout out to Bethany, & Leah for getting it right first!

12