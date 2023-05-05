iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - May 5th

Useless Question

Q: A recent study suggests that more than half of us will go at least six months without doing this chore, what is it?


A: Washing the car  

Shout out to Jo-Ann & Stephanie for getting it right first!

 

 

 

 

