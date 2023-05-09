Useless Question of the Day - May 9th
Q: According to a new survey of the ten most common “rules of the house” parents have for their kids . . . this rule came in at #1, what?
A: Always say “please” and “thank you.”
Shout out to Vivian for getting it right first!
Need to Know: McHappy Day, Farmers Market, Mosquito Control ProgramToday is McHappy Day! It's also the First Wednesday Farmers Market! & Organic Mosquito Control Program Now Underway.
Need to Know: Sumer Leisure Guide, Concert Addition, Bus to the airportSummer Leisure Guide Registration starts today! Concert Addition coming up at 8! Residents can now take a Regina city bus to and from the airport.
Need to Know: NHL Draft Lottery, Fire Fighting Session, Transit MovesThe NHL will hold their Draft Lottery starting this evening at 6 pm. Regina Fire and Protective Services is hosting a career information session for women and girls 14 years and older! As of yesterday the City is temporarily moving the bus stops at the Cornwall Centre.
Check Out Thomas Rhett's Drawings from His DaughtersSOOOOO Cute!!
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Hunter Brother Tickets, TicksAnother Concert announcement coming up this morning! Hunter Brothers Tickets on-sale today. Tick season is coming and this site let's you identify them.
