Useless Question of the Day - May 9th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey of the ten most common “rules of the house” parents have for their kids . . . this rule came in at #1, what?


A: Always say “please” and “thank you.”

 

Shout out to Vivian for getting it right first!

