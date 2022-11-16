Useless Question of the Day - November 16th
Q: 92% of us have at least one kind of this in our fridge right now. What?
A: Cheese!
Shout out to Brian. Melanie, & Scott for getting it right first!
Earth’s Population Reaches 8 Billion PeopleThe population of the world is growing!
Need to Know: Supporting HRF, SaskAlert Test, Country Thunder Line-upHospitals of Regina Foundation and McDonalds are teaming up to help kids in SK! SaskAlert planned for this afternoon. Country Thunder Line-up comes out tomorrow!
A plush man-bear...?Emotional support, Comfort and peace, A healthy hug... This plush man-bear does it all!
Need to Know: Cup Run, Children's Medication, Household Hazardous MaterialsTomorrow The Grey Cup will be transported from Saskatoon to Regina on a five hour journey down Highway 11! Health Canada secures additional supply of children’s acetaminophen products. Household Hazardous Materials Depot.
THIS FLU SEASON KNOW THESE 4 TYPES OF COUGHS!Did you know there are different words to describe the severity of coughs?
Free Movies this Saturday (November 19th)Community Day at Cineplex is on November 19th from 9 - 11am with a morning of FREE MOVIES and $2.50 concessions!
Need to Know: Affordability Cheques, Agribition and Yellowstone, Highway Hotline App$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin this week. Canadian Western Agribition is mounting up to host actors from the TV hit drama Yellowstone. Highway Hotline smartphone app now available.