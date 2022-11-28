Useless Question of the Day - November 28th
Q: 21% Of People Have Hidden A Holiday Gift Here. Where Is It?”
A: their basement
Shout out to Shannon, Alana, & Dean for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: Agribition Starts, Registration for QCM, Kettle Campaign VolunteersFirst Day of Agribition! Registration for QCM starts this week! Salvation Army looking to add volunteers for annual Kettle Campaign.
-
Is "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" the Best Buddy Movie Ever?Over the past few days on social media has been clips and thoughts about "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" with Steve Martin and John Candy. It's deemed a Thanksgiving Movie.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!