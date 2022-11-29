iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - November 29th

Useless Question

Q: When it comes to fictional Christmas characters, THIS person was mentioned the most. Who is it?


A: Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation!  

Congrats to Shannon, Ashley, & Jeff for getting it right first!

