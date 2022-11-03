Useless Question of the Day - November 3rd
Q: The average Canadian adult does this just over 5 times a month for about 30 minutes each time. What is it?
A: Grocery shop
Congrats to Sharon and Brandie for getting it right first!
What we could turn into from too much technology!!Claw-like hands, smaller brains, and 90-degree elbows? It sounds as ridiculous as it looks, but these researchers suggest it’s possible
Need to Know: Affordability Cheques, Yard Waste Depot, Free Workouts for Veterans$500 affordability cheque distribution to begin week of Nov. 14. Last Days for the Yard Waste Depot. Free Workouts for Veterans.
Useless Question of the Day - November 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: WHL Player of the Month, Telemiracle Video Contest, Riders fire MaasBedard named WHL Player of the Month! The TeleMiracle Video Contest is open to Saskatchewan students in Grades 4-12! Riders fire OC Jason Maas; Dickenson and O'Day returning for 2023.
Need to Know: Pumpkin Disposal, STARS wins Competition, Fill the tent eventDon’t throw out your pumpkins and jack o’ lanterns – drop them off at the Yard Waste Depot for a new purpose in life! STARS grabs first place in international skills competition! Fill the Tent – Donation Event.
Need to Know: Last day for Best of Regina voting, Text Scam Warning, Lacrosse ChampionshipLast Day for Prairie Dog Best of Regina 2022 Votes! New text scam pretends to offer Sask. residents money for receiving COVID-19 shot. Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championships.
