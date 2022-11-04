Useless Question of the Day - November 4th
Q: According to a new survey, 88% of couples say doing this household activity together at least once a week can improve communication & improve the relationship. What?
A: Cooking dinner together!
Shout out to Cory, Vivian, & Diana for guessing correctly!
