Useless Question of the Day - November 7th
Q: Studies show that 70% of us use this online at least once per day. What is it?
A: Google!
Shout out to Linda, & Donna for getting it right first!
Useless Question of the Day - November 8th
The World’s Most Beautiful Sounding Names, According To SciencePrinciples of linguistics such as iconicity (or ‘sound symbolism’) and the research emerging from this field reveals that some words – and therefore names – sound better than others. So taking that into account... some names should sound better than others!
Call This Number to Get a Pep Talk From KindergartenersFeeling a little off this morning??? Need a Pep talk?? Well this Kindergarten class has you covered!
Need to Know: Snow Routes, Red Sox Tickets, Flight CancellationsThe City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. Regina Red Sox Tickets on Sale. Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says.
Rescue Dog Named Van Gogh Creating Art With His TongueThis is one talented dog
Mom Hit With Cleaning Bill After Giving Birth In TaxiNo matter how well you’ve prepared or how precise your birth plan is, the baby doesn’t care and will come when it’s ready. A 26-year-old mom in the U.K. recently learned this the hard way as she gave birth in the back of a cab and was handed a cleaning bill afterwards!
Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremony, Halftime Show, Snow Removal BylawThe Regina Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Brandt Centre on November 11. CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Canadian, Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show. The City is officially enforcing its snow-removal bylaw which could mean property owners who do not clear sidewalks could face a $100 fine.